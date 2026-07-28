Packers quarterback Jordan Love continues to be disrespected

The Green Bay Packers haven't had any shortage of offseason frustration when it comes to ranking season and where Jordan Love has been put by many pundits. Division rival Caleb Williams is the more exciting and trending player, resulting in many elevating the Chicago Bears quarterback ahead of a more proven player in Love. Disrespecting the accomplishments of Love is a trend that continued this past week with CBS Sports ranking all the first-round picks made since the 2020 offseason.

Love was listed fifth, notably behind Drake Maye, Justin Jefferson, and JSN. While these rankings were made from a team perspective, it is still difficult to argue that Love doesn't deserve a higher placement. This is especially the case when you consider the impact Love has over both receivers and the experience advantage that Love boasts over Maye.

The New England quarterback waltzed into the Super Bowl in year one, but the context of how this happens matters greatly. Maye played one great regular season and followed this up by playing two awful offensive units in the playoffs, struggling and doing just enough to get blown out in the Super Bowl by the Seattle Seahawks.

It is important to note that this isn't meant to say Maye doesn't have a bright future, but pointing out the clear advantage Love has, pushing for a higher spot in a ranking that yet again doesn't give Love the due respect.

Packers Continue to Watch Star Quarterback Jordan Love Disrespected in the 2026 Offseason

This is far from the worst ranking Green Bay fans have endured, with the league poll run by ESPN earlier in the offseason leaving Love out of the top-ten completely. It has been a consistent trend that Love is overlooked despite a solid 2025 season and a great playoff performance that was overshadowed by missed kicks and a surprising collapse.

For Love, the hope is that the signal caller is paying attention to the negativity and using it as fuel. The greatest athletes typically have the ability to channel this and focus on the doubts as motivators, no matter how sparse they might be.

Green Bay's quarterback isn't going to have to look hard to find a level of disrespect that hasn't slowed. Love simply is going to have to go out and remind the rest of the league who the best quarterback in the NFC North is and why this offseason has been an undeniable disrespect.