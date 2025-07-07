Packers Quarterback Couldn’t Buy His Roster Spot Even if He Wanted to

The Green Bay Packers continue to hinge their future on the development of quarterback Jordan Love. While last season didn't go as planned there is still every reason to believe the quarterback is going to take a step forward and be the answer for years to come.

Not only do the Packers have stability at the starting position, but backup Malik Willis has impressed in limited action locking down the role and showing why he was first drafted as a starting option. Willis has shown himself capable of running the offense if injury strikes. With this in mind, Green Bay's third quarterback role couldn't be more obvious.

With this in mind, the Packers would be wise to utilize the third quarterback spot for a project player. The recently signed Taylor Elgersma is a great example of this. Elgersma impressed the Packers enough in rookie minicamp to earn a roster spot and work his way into the conversation for the third quarterback role. All of this adds up to Sean Clifford's time with the organization coming to an end. There simply isn't a reason to keep the quarterback with what the Packers already know.

The Packers Should Cut Quarterback Sean Clifford

Love and Willis provide a level of stability that allows you to spend the third quarterback spot on a project player. Clifford doesn't fit this role with the team already having more than enough time to realize the quarterback isn't playing into their future plans. Clifford has the ceiling of a third option and simply hasn't been impressive enough during his Green Bay tenure. All of this adds up to Elgersma earning a roster spot and the Packers moving on from Clifford.

If the young quarterback is anything close to capable in training camp and throughout the preseason it is the right decision. Retaining Clifford accepts a level of mediocrity the team has no reason to put its arms around. It is time to cut the backup option and move on to an unknown.

This isn't to argue that Elgersma will be unquestionably better than Clifford. Rather, it is pointing out that the current quarterback situation affords the Packers the opportunity to move on and attempt to find surprise value. Clifford shouldn't begin the 2025 season on the Green Bay roster simply due to the stability at the position and the potential of Elgersma.

