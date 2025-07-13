Packers QBs on Roster Bubble Ahead of Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback room looks pretty set as they roll into training camp for the 2025 season—but don’t get too comfy. One wrong move, and the depth chart could get a shake-up real quick.

Training camp kicks off Wednesday, July 23. It’ll be the team’s 80th edition of training camp since they first held one back in 1946. Between then and Family Night on August 2, they’ll get a bunch of practices in before their first preseason game on August 23.

With that in mind, here’s a quick rundown of where the Packers’ quarterback situation stands heading into camp—and who’s fighting for what.

Roster Locks

Jordan Love, Malik Willis

Love enters Year 3 as QB1, and he’s still got something to prove. Folks were mixed on his 2024 season—some say he regressed, others say he was just battling through injuries and inconsistency. Either way, he didn’t hit the numbers he or the team were hoping for.

Now he’s got a dangerous group of weapons around him and full command of LaFleur’s offense. Everything’s lined up for him to make that leap. Time to show out.

As for Malik Willis, he's not going anywhere. He just had his best pro season, and the Packers kept him around despite some offseason trade chatter. He’s locked in as the backup and might be the best QB2 in the league right now. If anything happens to Love, Willis is ready to step in and keep things afloat.

Dark Horse

Taylor Elgersma

Elgersma is the wild card here. He’s got the size—6-foot-5, 227 pounds—and the arm strength to make you raise an eyebrow. He ain’t the most mobile guy, but he can sling it to every level of the field and seems to have a solid read on coverages.

He’s raw, no doubt, but there’s something there. If he pops in camp and balls out in preseason, he could make things interesting. More likely, he’s a stash-and-develop type for the coaching staff to work with long term.

Practice Squad Watch

Sean Clifford

Clifford is in a familiar spot. He got cut last year and landed back on the practice squad, and odds are that’s where he ends up again. The Packers know they can waive him and probably sneak him through waivers.

Unless disaster strikes—knock on wood—and Love or Willis goes down, Clifford’s not cracking the 53-man roster. Barring that, he’s the clear odd man out.

