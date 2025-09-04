Packers QB Will Make or Break Week 1 Game

Coming off an injury-plagued 2024 season that ended with a wild-card round exit at the hands of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love heads into a new season with plenty of upside. While his 57 combined TDs in the last two seasons show what he is capable of, the injuries have ultimately created some setbacks and hindered some of his progress along the way.

From a left knee injury in the 2024 opener to a torn ligament to his thumb on his non-throwing hand in the first preseason game against the New York Jets, Love has certainly dealt with his fair share of injuries, but is ready to go for the 2025 season.

Some might point to his slow start to the 2023 season - his only other season as a full-time starter - and his turnovers as reasons he should be facing added pressure to perform this season and live up to the lofty expectations he had when he took over the reins from Aaron Rodgers. Going against a stout Lions defense led by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Love will be tested out of the gate, but expect him to come out looking to avenge last season's sweep at the hands of Detroit and kick 2025 off on the right foot.

Jordan Love's Week 1 Performance Will Have Huge Say in Outcome

Love is not the only key player who has been dealing with injuries. Wide receiver Jayden Reed has been nursing a Jones fracture in his left foot and spent training camp and the preseason in a walking boot, making it impossible to determine if the Packers are just being cautious with him, or if the injury is that serious this close to the start of the season.

The team took part in a full padded practice on Wednesday, but Reed was not a participant. According to Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, newly-acquired pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who has been dealing with back soreness, practiced in full pads, but the Packers will continue to monitor him as he goes through the rest of the workouts through Friday.

Either of those two can have a major impact on any game, but the injury concerns this close to Week 1 could put more of the load on Love and the offense. Going back to last season's two meetings with Detroit, Love only had one TD and was held to 60% completions and under in both, so that alone leaves room for improvement.

The addition of first-round draft pick Matthew Golden at the wideout position could pay dividends this weekend if Reed is unable to go. Golden topped 100 receiving yards twice at Texas and gives Love a speedy threat on the perimeter, which could be valuable against a division rival on Sunday.

With fellow wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Christian Watson (torn right ACL) battling injuries as well, with Watson placed on the reserve/PUP (physically unable to perform) list Tuesday as he continues to recover from the devastating injury in the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears last season, Love will not have his entire receiving corps in tact to kick off the season.

If he is going to change the narrative and prove that he can lead this team to a Super Bowl and live up to those expectations that have been placed on him, there is no better time than a divisional rivalry game to start the season.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: