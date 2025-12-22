Packers' QB Situation Has Green Bay in Hot Water Entering Week 17

The Green Bay Packers' path to the playoffs is relatively straightforward, with the franchise needing to win one of its final two games to eliminate the Detroit Lions and secure its spot. While this seems simple enough, it has been complicated by injury news surrounding both of Green Bay's first two options at quarterback. Jordan Love is in concussion protocol courtesy of a controversial hit from Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker, who contacted Love in the head with his helmet, knocking the star out of the game with a concussion and putting his status in question over the final two weeks.

Any head injury is obviously alarming, and they aren't injuries you can will your way back from. The timetable for a potential return is unknown as Love will have to clear the league's concussion protocol. Making matters worse is a report from ESPN that detailed an injury to backup Malik Willis, who injured his throwing shoulder on a tackle from Montez Sweat. Head coach Matt LaFleur didn't downplay the injury, offering that "I'd say he's pretty sore. That's a legitimate deal that he's dealing with, and he's going to be another guy that we'll see where he's at as we progress. That further complicates the other problem."

Green Bay's head coach being so forthcoming about the injury is incredibly concerning, with the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings as the final two games on the 2025 regular season slate. The Packers obviously don't want to lose against a desperate Ravens team; it would likely force the franchise into a must-win situation in the season's final week.

Packers Have Obvious Concerns with Both Malik Willis and Jordan Love Dealing with Injuries

The only other quarterback Green Bay has on its roster is Clayton Tune. The emergency backup has only 70 career passing yards and two interceptions, pointing to his lack of experience and limited upside. Being in a position where Tune is forced into action against the Ravens would put the Packers in a dark place. Fans can only hope that Love can make it back in time to beat the Ravens and lock up their playoff spot. If Love isn't cleared by Saturday night, Green Bay is looking at a less than 100% version of Willis, or an untested Tune carrying the load on offense in an effort to secure a spot in the postseason.

While the Packers are seemingly out of the NFC North race, the franchise still has solid positioning if it finishes the season strong. The talented defense and complete group of playmakers set up Green Bay to go on a potential January run, no matter whether it is on the road or at home. With this in mind, it is vital that either Willis or Love can be healthy enough to go in Week 17.

Green Bay has proven capable of winning big games with either player in the starting lineup. However, the Packers can't be expected to win any game of note with Tune under center, based on the lack of talent and his limited upside. This paints a clear picture of how important it is for one of the injured quarterbacks to return to the lineup to stop the Packers' recent slide and put the franchise back in the driver's seat with a win over Baltimore.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: