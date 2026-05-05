Packers' QB Shakeup Hands Overlooked Rookie Big Opportunity

The Green Bay Packers made a massive shift to their depth chart at quarterback earlier in the week, signing Tyrod Taylor and parting ways with Desmond Ridder. This move makes clear the lack of trust the team had in Ridder and the fact that Jordan Love and Taylor are sitting atop the depth chart. However, it also opens up a clear race for the emergency quarterback role with Kyle McCord as the early favorite.

Undrafted free agent Kyron Drones is currently the team's fourth quarterback and will be fighting with McCord for the final roster spot at the position. It isn't out of the question that Drones could find his way to a roster spot as a project third option.

The rookie spent his final college season with Virginia Tech, passing for 1,919 yards and adding 644 rushing yards with a combined 26 touchdowns. While this isn't eye-popping production, it points to a physically gifted player with five years of college experience.

Drones will be competing with McCord, who was a sixth-round selection two seasons ago and has very little experience. A lot of McCord's time in the league has been spent as a third option or on Philadelphia's practice squad. This makes it clear that the addition of Taylor has opened the door for the rookie to carve a path to a surprise roster spot.

Packers Adding Tyrod Taylor Leaves the Door Open for Overlooked Rookie Quarterback

While McCord should still be considered the favorite due to his experience, there is every reason to view Drones as a potential threat. If the rookie can show Green Bay any level of capability throughout the summer, there is every reason to consider handing the final roster spot at the position to Drones. Matt LaFleur has a great recent track record of developing quarterbacks, with Malik Willis as a recent example.

It isn't out of the question that Drones could be developed into a viable long-term backup option behind Love. Taylor gives the Packers the needed stability at the position to at least entertain the question moving forward.

For Green Bay, it is a great position to be in with Taylor now giving you a baseline of capability and an open mind when it comes to the final roster spot at the position. In what has been an up-and-down 2026 offseason, it is a bright spot that sets Green Bay up for an entertaining camp and preseason.

Drones must understand the opportunity that lies ahead and take advantage of what will be one of the few chances to continue their career. The Packers have set the stage, Drones simply needs to outshine McCord and make it undeniable he has the higher upside moving towards the 2026 season.

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