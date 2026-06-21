Packers pundit offers exciting counter to offseason negativity

The Green Bay Packers have caught a level of offseason criticism for the lack of noteworthy additions. This has led some to question whether or not the franchise has been surpassed in the NFC North and how much respect the franchise might deserve moving forward. However, Locked On Packers' Peter Bukowski offered a counter to this, "The “Packers didn’t do anything but lose guys” this offseason is so silly for the same reason. Getting Zach Tom, Tucker Kraft, and Micah Parsons back healthy is as good a set of offseason additions as any team will have outside of LA. And Tom wasn’t fully healthy all year."

Bukowski is careful to note that the Rams are clearly having the best offseason after adding a pair of Super Bowl-winning corners and the league's single-season sack record holder in Myles Garrett. This is an understandable qualifier with no team doing as much as Los Angeles. It was clear that the franchise is pushing its chips to the center of the table to go all in on a potential Super Bowl run.

Still, the point remains that Green Bay's notable offseason additions are getting star contributors back in the 2026 season. A huge part of this is looking back and understanding that at the start of the 2025 season the Packers appeared to be the best team in the league.

Packers Counting on Players Returning from Injury to Offset Lack of Moves

Micah Parsons is clearly at the top of the list when it comes to star options that were missing at the end of the season. Tucker Kraft appeared to be establishing himself in the conversation as the league's best tight end before his season-ending injury as well. Simply hand the Packers these two players in last year's playoff appearance, and it is easy to argue the season ends far differently.

It unquestionably would've prevented Green Bay's playoff collapse and made the roster a live Super Bowl threat. This is the level the Green Bay front office is expecting to return with these two players, both hopeful to return early in the 2026 season.

Understanding this makes it far easier to accept the lack of splashy moves. It should also be noted that much of the team's offseason changes were around the coaching staff and understanding the ability of the roster when fully healthy.

This outlook should help quiet some of the concerns around a team coming off a frustrating ending to the 2025 season. Green Bay started 6-2 a season ago and appeared to be in the discussion as the league's best team. It is this roster the Packers are counting on returning and being able to put pressure on Chicago and compete at a high level for the 2026 season.