Packers' projected trade for former All-Pro only makes sense under one condition

The Green Bay Packers may have one of the best running backs in the game. In fact, one could argue that Josh Jacobs is just one of a handful of true four-down backs in today's game, and he's as efficient as he is durable.

Nevertheless, Father Time is ruthless to running backs. Jacobs was a bit banged up last season, and while he was able to play most of the games, that should still be a bit of a concern for the Packers in 2026.

Considering that, and given his own situation, it's not much of a surprise to hear Alvin Kamara's name tied to the Packers. That was the case again in Kristopher Knox's latest column, as he argued that the Packers should trade a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick to get him:

"Now that June 1 has passed, trading running back Alvin Kamara would make a lot more sense for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans can now save $3.4 million, while trading him before June 1 would have cost $4.8 million in additional cap space," Knox wrote

The Packers should only pursue Alvin Kamara at the right price

Notably, that sounds like fair value for the former Offensive Player of the Year. Kamara is no longer at the peak of his powers, and giving more than that would be terrible asset management, even with no clear-cut backup behind Jacobs.

The Packers can roll the dice on one of the best and most complete running backs of his generation, but that gamble has to make sense. On paper, he's another four-down back who can contribute on the ground and the air, but paper doesn't win games.

Kamara may still have something left in the tank and could turn back the clock for Matt LaFleur's team with one final strong push. If that's the case, losing that pick would be worth it. If not, they didn't have to give up that much to get him in the first place.

Jacobs has proven that he can handle a major workload, so it's not like the Packers need a bell-cow. If he misses time, they can turn to Kamara, given his experience and skill set. Otherwise, he would be just a situational back.

MarShawn Lloyd might finally be healthy and give this team some explosiveness and breakaway speed after so many years of injuries. Certainly, a trio of Jacobs, Kamara, and Lloyd can be dynamic and wear down opposing defenses.

By all means, the Packers should be looking for someone to take Emanuel Wilson's workload, and they know they can't trust Lloyd to stay healthy. So, if they can truly get Kamara at such a bargain price, they shouldn't even hesitate. Otherwise, they should pivot.