Packers' Pro Day Visit Telegraphs Potential 1st Round Selection

The Green Bay Packers could go several ways with the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Packers need a top-flight receiver to help the offense but they’ve traditionally gone with defense in the first round with Lukas Van Ness, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt highlighting their recent first-round picks.

With the need for an edge rusher and a cornerback, the Packers have a couple of options. But Green Bay’s ideal target may have been flagged as they sent a large contingent to one prospect’s pro day earlier this week.

Packers Send Key Front Office Personnel to Derrick Harmon’s Pro Day

According to SportsKeeda’s Tony Pauline, the Green Bay Packers sent a large group to the Oregon Ducks Pro Day on Tuesday. The group included general manager Brian Gutekunst, vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, and director of player personnel Jon Wojciechowski and there was one obvious prospect they may have had their eyes on.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon is considered to be a first-round prospect in this year’s draft and should be available when the Packers are on the clock. The Oregon product by way of Michigan State registered the most pressures (55) of any defensive tackle in the country according to Pro Football Focus and had five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 25 run stops.

The Packers’ run defense is fine, ranking third in the NFL allowing four yards per carry last season. But Green Bay could use some punch on their pass rush. The Packers finished tied for eighth in the league with 45 sacks but finished 16th with a 22.1% pressure rate.

Green Bay’s interior defenders also struggled in rushing the passer last season with Wyatt the only player with a PFF pass-rushing grade over 70 last season. Kenny Clark will also turn 30 in October and an elite penetrator could help the Packers get to the quarterback more often.

Does that mean Harmon will be wearing a different shade of green next fall? Who knows. But we at least know the Packers are keen on the idea of bringing him to Green Bay next season.

