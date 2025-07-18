Packers Pro Bowler Has Quietly Gone from Overrated to Underrated

With the dead part of the offseason nearly over, fans and analysts are scrambling for talking points—and that’s put Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Rashan Gary squarely in the crosshairs.

Gary’s been a lightning rod since Green Bay took him 12th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coming out of Michigan, he had more traits than tape. He didn’t rack up huge college stats—just 10.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss in three seasons, including only 3.5 sacks in his third and final year.

The Packers knew he was a project when they drafted him. And that’s exactly how it played out.

He didn’t start a game as a rookie and played just 256 defensive snaps, finishing the year with two sacks. Year 2 brought a little more action—four starts, double the snaps—but still only five sacks. He showed flashes, but nothing close to justifying the No. 12 pick.

To make things worse, Brian Burns—drafted five picks later at the same position—hit the ground running. Burns posted 7.5 sacks as a rookie, followed by nine in Year 2. He’s been a model of consistency ever since, notching at least eight sacks every year and making the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, the narrative around Gary flipped. He went from “raw but promising” to “overdrafted and overhyped.”

Packers' Rashan Gary Quickly Became Underrated

But Gary stayed the course and broke out in Year 3 with 9.5 sacks—a mark that still stands as his career high. That season helped earn him a four-year, $96 million contract extension, cementing him as a cornerstone of the Packers' defense.

Since signing the deal, though, the conversation’s shifted again. Gary has been solid—but not elite. And when you’re making top-end money, solid doesn’t cut it.

But let’s pump the brakes a bit.

Gary is fresh off his first Pro Bowl nod and just had his most complete season as a pro. His pass rush may not have exploded on the stat sheet, but his all-around game took a serious leap.

He set the edge better than ever, cleaned up his run fits, and stopped over-pursuing on early downs. He played smarter, more disciplined football, and the defense looked better for it.

No, he hasn’t turned into a double-digit sack machine. And sure, he hasn’t hit the heights some fans expected after that breakout third year. But the idea that he’s overpaid or overrated is overcooked.

At this point, Rashan Gary might actually be underrated.

