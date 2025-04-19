Packers Pro Bowler Could Be Traded by Green Bay During Draft Season

The Green Bay Packers face some tough decisions on their defensive line heading into the 2025 NFL Draft—including what to do with three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.

Clark has become the embodiment of the Packers’ pass-rushing woes. When Matt LaFleur brought in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to implement a 4-3 scheme, the shift was supposed to unlock Clark’s full potential. For years, his explosiveness and quick first step were partially wasted in Green Bay’s old 3-4 look.

The new scheme was billed as a better fit for his skillset—a chance for him to pin his ears back and wreak havoc. But instead of heating up, his production cooled off like Lambeau in January.

After posting a career-high 7.5 sacks and earning another Pro Bowl nod in 2023, Clark fell off a cliff in 2024. He notched just one sack—the lowest total of his career—and logged a mere 11 pressures all season, also a personal worst.

That’s not the kind of bang you want for your buck.

Clark is still an emotional leader in the locker room, but his contract is a growing problem.

He’s set to count $20.4 million against the cap in 2025—the fourth-highest figure on the team. That number balloons to $31.4 million in 2026, which is a steep price tag for a player approaching 30 and trending in the wrong direction statistically.

That puts the Packers in a bind. One option is to trade Clark during draft season and recoup valuable draft capital while freeing themselves from a contract that could turn into a financial anchor.

It would be a bold move—Clark has been a steady presence in Green Bay since being drafted in 2016. But the NFL is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, and if Gutekunst wants to shake things up and push this roster closer to contention, he may need to roll the dice.

Of course, Green Bay can’t afford to give him away for peanuts. If they move Clark, the return has to help restock the defensive line with immediate and future contributors.

Devonte Wyatt, entering his fourth season, would likely be tasked with taking on a bigger role. He showed flashes last season before injuries stalled his momentum. Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks are useful rotational pieces who’ve shown steady growth, but neither is a proven full-time starter—at least not yet.

If the Packers deal Clark, they’d be smart to supplement the position through both the draft and free agency. The 2025 draft class is rich with interior talent, especially on Day 2. Meanwhile, several veteran run-stuffers and pocket-pushers are still available in free agency.

Trading Clark would be a gamble, no doubt. But standing pat while paying top dollar for bottom-tier production might be the greater risk. If Gutekunst believes in his young core—and trusts his eye in the draft—it could be time to sell high on name value before Clark’s contract becomes dead weight.

Clark has given Green Bay everything he’s had for nearly a decade. But if the Packers want to keep climbing the NFC ladder, they may need to let go of some familiar faces.

