Packers Prevent Rookie From Making NFL Debut Once Again in Week 11
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers are fresh off their Week 10 bye as they play their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The Packers are coming into this pivotal Week 11 contest, relatively healthy as they have Evan Williams, Jaire Alexander, and Josh Myers ready to go. However, the Pack had multiple inactive players for Sunday’s game, including rookie tackle Travis Glover.
The 24-year-old tackle has yet to play or appear in a game this season after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If you are a Green Bay fan, it’s good Glover hasn’t played yet as the offensive line has stayed healthy.
However, there’s a case to be made that Glover shouldn’t be inactive, given his versatility. Over his five-year career at Georgia State, the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman started in 57 of 59 games.
In those 57 starts, the former first-team All-Sun Belt Conference lineman played 35 games at left tackle, 18 at right tackle, and four at left guard. The Packers’ current starting left and right tackles are Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom.
Green Bay has Glover as the third-string right tackle behind Tom and Kadeem Telfort. Telfort spent the entire 2023 season on the practice squad before being re-signed earlier this year.
Through 11 weeks, Glover and cornerback Kalen King are the only rookies in Green Bay’s 2024 class, who have yet to make their NFL debuts. King was drafted in the seventh round and is on the Packers' practice squad.
