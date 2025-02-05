Packers President Goes Off on Eagles Ahead of Super Bowl
The Green Bay Packers season ended a little over three weeks ago when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round. This loss capped off a disappointing final three weeks of the season for the Packers and their fans. That said, it seems like one member of the Green Bay front office isn't quite over the loss yet and holds disdain toward the Eagles.
Last Saturday, Packers team president Mark Murphy released his monthly column of five takes to Packers.com. In the article, Murphy answers five questions questions submitted by fans. This month, Jon from Kenosha, Wisconsin, asked Murphy his thoughts on the Tush Push/Brotherly shove.
Packers Team President Mark Murphy Speaks Out on the Tush Push
"I am not a fan of this play. There is no skill involved, and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less. The series of plays with the Commanders jumping offsides in the NFC Championship Game to try to stop the play was ridiculous... I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the runner (QB) on this play."- Mark Murphy
The tush push has been a hot-button topic over the last few seasons. Many fans believe the play should be banned, given that it feels like a guaranteed first down or touchdown whenever it's run. However, Philadelphia seems to be the only team that consistently has success with the play.
Nevertheless, it makes sense why some fans want the play gone. Yet, most analysts believe the play should remain legal, stating that if the play favors the offense every time, then every team should be able to run it successfully. Clearly, every team can't run it as productively as the Eagles, which is why fans who want the play banned aren't necessarily correct.
Having said that, Murphy's hatred for the play feels like it comes more from a place of hating the Eagles than non-biased logic. Sure, it does get irritating to watch Philadelphia push their way to gain a first down or touchdown. But again, the play doesn't work for everyone, so there's no reason to ban it.
Nonetheless, Murphy's opinion on the play reflects how most Packers and NFL fans feel about the tush push.