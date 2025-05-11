Packers Playmaker is on Roster Bubble Ahead of OTAs

Heading into the offseason, Green Bay Packers fans were hoping for the team to make a splash in free agency for a wide receiver. The Packers did not make a splash, but they did sign veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal.

After only signing Hardman in free agency, the Packers continued to address the wide receiver spot in the 2025 NFL Draft.

For the third time in four years, Green Bay took at least two-plus wideouts in the draft; this year, the Packers took Matthew Golden (first round) and Savion Williams (third round).

With the new additions of Hardman, Golden, and Williams over the last two months, plus the other receivers on the roster, Bo Melton might be on the roster bubble ahead of the OTAs. The 25-year-old wideout was reportedly tendered by Green Bay ahead of free agency.

When a team tenders a player on their roster, they cannot negotiate with other teams, meaning they’ll likely re-sign with their current club.

Melton hasn’t made many plays in his two years with the Packers. The Packers initially picked up the young wide receiver off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad late in the 2022 season.

Green Bay waived the former Rutgers wideout in August 2023, but he was immediately signed to the practice squad. Melton only appeared in five games during the 2023 campaign, but had 16 receptions (24 targets) for 218 yards and a touchdown.

After seeing Melton do that in limited action, Packers fans were interested to see what he could do with another full offseason with the club. Melton could not duplicate his 2023 stats last year, recording eight receptions (17 targets) for 91 yards in 17 games.

Melton saw more offensive snaps in 2024 (251) than in 2023 (139). But in the bigger picture, the former Rutgers standout was more of a special-teams contributor/depth wide receiver.

Heading into OTAs, Melton will have to show the Packers’ coaching staff that he deserves to be on the roster over a guy like Malik Heath, who has also been with the club for two years.

As things stand sans an injured Christian Watson, the Packers have Golden, Williams, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Hardman locked in on the 53-man roster. With six healthy guys, it likely leaves one spot open between Melton and the other receivers, making it one of the more interesting battles over the next few months.

