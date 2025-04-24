Packers Player on the Trade Block on Draft Day (And It’s Not Jaire Alexander)

The time has officially arrived for the 2025 NFL Draft. After months of rumors and speculation, teams around the league are ready to pounce and add some pieces for the present and the future.

The Green Bay Packers have eight total picks and seek to bring in some quality players for the 2025 season. The fact that the draft is in Green Bay for the first time adds more intrigue to the weekend.

Around the draft is also when players are most likely to get moved as teams seek to get more draft capital. Jaire Alexander's name has been floated in trade talks since the season ended but there hasn't been movement on that front.

Packers Could Trade Christian Watson During NFL Draft

With that being the hottest name on the trade block for the Packers, receiver Christian Watson is someone to keep an eye on. Green Bay has made it clear that they want to improve their receiver room and Watson's injury history doesn't help his case at all.

In the first two seasons of his career, Watson missed time due to hamstring and ankle injuries. Things continued to trend in that direction, as Watson tore his ACL in Week 18 last season. His status for the 2025 season is up in the air. He's also entering the final year of his rookie deal.

ESPN's Matt Miller revealed that the Packers are taking a deep look at receivers in this class and are eyeing drafting someone in the second round. Another receiver joining the room doesn't bode well for Watson. He will be behind the eight ball, considering he has to rehab.

A playoff contender could be willing to take a flier on Watson and give him the time to rehab without the pressure of feeling like his job is in jeopardy. The Packers wouldn't receive anything more than a Day 3 pick in return for Watson, but that would be better than letting him walk for nothing in free agency next offseason.

