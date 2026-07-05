Packers' perfect offensive line insurance might be hiding in the AFC North

The Green Bay Packers' offensive line was a talking point for all the wrong reasons last season. Matt LaFleur's team had a strong offense on paper, but they failed to create running lanes and had Jordan Love running into collapsed pockets at times.

Now, with Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins out of the picture, the Packers will have to test their fortune with a new unit. That might even include rookie Jager Burton, who drew rave reviews during spring workouts.

Still, this unit brings more questions than answers right now. That's why general manager Brian Gutekunst should be keeping an eye on the Cleveland Browns and what they do with OT Dawand Jones.

The Packers should consider a move for Dawand Jones

From a football standpoint, there's absolutely nothing wrong with Jones. If anything, he's shown flashes of strong play at both tackle spots, and his prowess against the run and big frame might also make him a solid jumbo guard.

However, he's suffered three season-ending injuries in as many years in the league. That has forced the Browns' hand to move on, and with half a dozen new linemen on the team, he might be the odd man out.

As such, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think that they could release him at some point in the offseason, though he can probably be acquired in a trade at a reasonable price as well. Knowing how the Packers operate, they would probably rather wait until he's a free agent.

Of course, making a run at a player who hasn't been able to stay on the field comes with major risks. That said, the Packers wouldn't need him to be a starter or solve all of their problems. Instead, he can be their swing tackle or an oversized guard, the first guy off the bench, and some insurance in case injuries hit that unit again.

Availability is the best of abilities, and that's why Jones will probably never be trusted with starting duties again. That doesn't mean he can't be a valuable contributor to a contending team, and he's reportedly shed some weight to be lighter on his feet, both literally and figuratively, and avoid injuries.

The Packers are playing a dangerous game by hoping Jordan Morgan can just turn things around after two years of struggles, and Aaron Banks is also a weak link in the interior. As such, they should consider all their options and potential reinforcements, just to be safe.