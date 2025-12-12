Packers Have Obvious Josh Jacobs Decision to Make After Friday's Update

One of the consistent concerns for the Green Bay Packers over the last weeks of the season has been the health of running back Josh Jacobs. When the Packers are at their best, the punishing back is far too vital a piece to imagine losing ahead of what Packer fans hope is a deep playoff run. With this in mind, Friday's update was frustrating, with The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reporting that while Jacobs would practice in a limited fashion.

With the Packers having a little leeway in the playoff race and other clear options, such as Emmanuel Wilson, it is very tempting for Green Bay to attempt to buy Jacobs time. Letting the veteran sit for a week and get healthy ahead of an important final three-game stretch and potential playoff run makes a great deal of sense.

Packers Must Play it Safe with Josh Jacobs' Health

Pushing Jacobs to start doesn't align with understanding that not only do the Packers have other options, but Jacobs will be far more vital in cold playoff games than in a Week 15 matchup against a non-conference opponent. The last thing Green Bay needs is to lose its RB1 right before the postseason just because his return was rushed.

Jacobs has 817 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 206 carries through 12 games this season. The rusher thrives on physicality, offering consistent body blows that build throughout a game and break down the opposition's frontline. This is the exact type of style you need in a playoff run. Having Jacobs ready and as healthy as possible is incredibly important, even if it is clear that, as a competitor, he won't want to sit down.

Wilson has already proven he can handle RB1 duties this season, so the Packers' backfield is in good hands sans Jacobs.

Green Bay's offense hasn't been shy about being inventive with its carries, as Reed turned two carries into 22 yards in Week 14. Before that, Christian Watson, Bo Melton, and Dontayvion Wicks combined for 24 yards on four carries in Week 13. This offense can game-plan and survive one regular-season game without Jacobs in the starting lineup. In fact, the Packers' wideout room has accounted for 26 of the team's 376 carries this season (6.9%).

Another potential wildcard is quarterback Malik Willis, who could be utilized to run wildcat option reads to keep the Denver Broncos on their toes. While Willis is somewhat limited as a passer, the quarterback has proven he can create with his legs, averaging 5.5 yards on 55 career carries.

It's clear that the Packers have plenty of backfield options beyond Jacobs. As important as he is to the offense, that won't matter if he plays prematurely and gets hurt again. That's why Green Bay should do what's best and rest its RB1 this week, giving Jacobs the best chance possible to play a key role in the postseason.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: