Packers need Christian Watson insurance as 2026 season nears

The Green Bay Packers' offseason appears to be winding to a close, and there are still a number of concerns the front office has yet to address. Near the top of the list has to be a glaring lack of receiver depth, with Matthew Golden being expected to replace Romeo Doubs. Even if this does go according to plan, it doesn't replace Dontayvion Wicks, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason, and it certainly doesn't protect against a potential Christian Watson injury.

Watson has dealt with some form of injury and missed time every season of his career. Players rarely get healthier as they age, making it clear that this offseason's losses have set up the need for an additional move. Green Bay cannot possibly be content sitting back and believing that Golden is going to take a leap and Watson will magically stay healthy the entire 2026 season.

Furthering this point is the fact that Tucker Kraft may not be ready for Week 1 and will be a bit of a question mark as he returns from injury. All of this adds up to an overwhelming need for Green Bay to better support Jordan Love and bring in a capable pass catcher or two over the summer.

Whether this is a trade or a free agent signing, the team has options remaining and must simply pick a direction to give the needed depth to a unit that is looking suspect heading into the summer.

Packers Cannot Afford to Head Into 2026 Season with Team's Current Receiver Depth Chart

Golden, Watson, and Jayden Reed are the current starters, leaving Skyy Moore, Bo Melton, and Savion Williams as the team's primary backups. None of this trio comes without injury or performance concerns, highlighting why one more high-impact addition needs to be made. A player capable of stepping into the lineup when injury strikes or serving as a consistent secondary weapon for Love.

The Packers have the needed space to make an impact move, with Spotrac projecting the franchise to have $18.8 million in open space. This is more than enough to fit in a trade target or to sign one of the remaining veterans in free agency.

The avenue truly doesn't matter as long as the depth chart is improved and Love is given his best chance to start the 2026 season out with a capable group. Even if Watson stays healthy and Golden explodes as expected, you have a great third option with Reed becoming an ideal fourth receiver.

This allows Kraft to ease back into the team's lineup and creates a cohesive offense that should be among the league's better units. No question, Green Bay needs to add at least one notable name to the position before Week 1.

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