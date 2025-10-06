Packers’ Nate Hobbs Concern Quietly Put to Bed on Monday

The Green Bay Packers’ defense has been one of the team's brightest spots this season, but that doesn't mean there aren't issues that unit is facing as we move deeper into the 2025 campaign. If the Packers had one concern, it is the performance of their cornerbacks.

The Packers' corners looked strong over the first three weeks of the season, but were lit up by Dak Prescott in their 40-40 tie in Week 4. Of Prescott’s 319 yards passing, 214 yards and three touchdowns were charged to Packers corners by Pro Football Focus. Things got worse when Nate Hobbs exited the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the second half.

Hobbs returned to the game, but there were concerns regarding his availability for Week 6. Fortunately, those concerns were put to bed quickly when Hobbs practiced on Monday, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Nate Hobbs on Track to Play for Packers vs. Bengals in Week 6

Demovsky didn’t mention Hobbs by name, but he did suggest the Packers had a relatively healthy practice. While offensive linemen Aaron Banks (groin) and Zach Tom (oblique) both returned to practice on Monday, he noted the only players that didn’t practice were Anthony Belton (ankle) and Devontae Wyatt (knee), meaning that Hobbs should be good to go for Sunday.

Hobbs was one of the Packers’ biggest free agent acquisitions this offseason after signing a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency. His first season in Green Bay has had its ups and downs, including the Week 4 matchup in Dallas, where he allowed four catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns with a pass breakup on six targets before suffering his injury.

The 26-year-old also missed time during training camp after suffering a partial meniscus tear in his right knee following a collision in practice, forcing him to get up to speed as the regular season began. While the presence of Micah Parsons has helped elevate many players on the Packers' defense, Hobbs and the cornerbacks have been among the biggest beneficiaries, as a strong pass rush only makes life easier on players in the secondary.

The absence of Joe Burrow should make the path to a win in Week 6 easier to navigate for the Packers. However, the task of stopping Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase would have been more difficult had Hobbs not been able to take the field. Green Bay, fortunately, won’t have to worry about that when they try to hold off the Bengals’ upset bid on Sunday.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: