Packers must stick with Trey Smack due to lack of options

The Green Bay Packers enjoyed a blowout 45-27 win over the New England Patriots were it seemed every phase of the game was working in their direction. This included the kicking game and the much maligned Trey Smack who went 3/3 in field goal attempts and 4/4 in extra points playing a perfect game and steadying a career that was off to an undeniably rough start. Prior to the game against New England, Smack was in a bad stretch going 5/9 with his misses being very realistic kicks.

Still, the Packers opted for patience leaving room to wonder if history was doomed to repeat itself. Last season Brandon McManus showed concerning signs and Green Bay bet on the veteran being able to turn things around. When looking at an incredibly frustrating playoff exit that was defined by the kicking game completel collapsing and allowing the Packers to exit last year's playoff field in ugly fashion.

Not making a change from Smack fans had every right to worry history was repeating. However, it is understandable that Green Bay hasn't made a change, not based on the performance against New England, but a complete lack of viable options. Looking at free agency or potential practice squad signings the fact the market is void is udeniable.

A recent example of this is the Kansas City Chiefs, who opted to keep a struggling Harrison Butker rostered while signing Justin Tucker to the practice squad. This caught attention because of the incredibly alarming accusations that the kicker faced. This speaks to a franchise making poor decisions and just how few options remain.

Packers Continue to Bet on Trey Smack Understanding There Aren't Other Options

If Smack were released the rookie would be the most plausible addition for a team looking to replace its kicker. The hope would be that Smack's past struggles are behind him and the misses were simply rookie jitters that have been put firmly in the past. Whether or not this is the case is up for debate and Green Bay is undeniably taking a risk.

One that is only going to be changed if Smack goes on another horrible run that leaves the front office no choice but to admit defeat and attempt a desperation move. Fans have to hope it doesn't come to this, with reason to hope that Sunday's incredible performance was one that solidified Smack.

The kicker going a perfect 7/7 in his attempts is reason for excitement and gives Green Bay a chance to be a complete roster moving forward. One that is clearly a Super Bowl contender after Sunday's impressive beatdown of an AFC playoff team.