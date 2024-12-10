Packers Must Sign Veteran WR Who's Now Available as Insurance for Playoffs
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers WR unit has taken a notable step back over the last few weeks, which is concerning heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.
Second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed only had one target in last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions. And over his last four games, the former second-round pick only has eight receptions (12 targets) for 73 yards and three touchdowns. Even though the three TDs are great, Reed hasn’t had a 100-yard game since Week 9 against Detroit (five receptions for 113 yards).
Meanwhile, third-year wideout Christian Watson has played better, but he’s not a consistent threat in the passing game. The same can be said for Romeo Doubs, who is in the concussion protocol but still hasn’t made a lot of plays this season.
For the Packers to make a deep run in the postseason, they need someone in their receiver room to step up. Luckily for Green Bay, a veteran wideout is now available, who could help them immediately.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the New England Patriots are waiving K.J. Osborn. Schefter said it was a mutual decision between both sides. Osborn has a chance to sign with a new team to play more.
The 27-year-old Osborn struggled to see the field this season with the Patriots, only playing in seven games. The veteran wide receiver had a disappointing seven receptions (18 targets) for 57 yards.
That said, Osborn’s lack of production shouldn’t deter the Packers from taking a look at him. In his last season with the Vikings, Osborn had 48 receptions (75 targets) for 540 yards and three touchdowns.
The veteran playmaker had a three-year run with the Vikings, flourishing in the WR2 or WR3 roles. Osborn wouldn’t surpass Reed/Watson/Doubs on the depth chart, but he would give them a shore-handed receiving option. In his four seasons with the Vikings, Osborn had a 64.0 catch percentage.
