Packers Must Sign this Ball Hawk to Start April on Right Foot

April has arrived, and while the Green Bay Packers shift their focus to the NFL Draft, there are still a few hidden gems left in free agency.

One of the biggest remaining names is cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who could immediately bolster Green Bay’s secondary and provide much-needed insurance for a unit that is walking a dangerous tightrope heading into 2025.

Cornerback was already a major concern for Green Bay before free agency. The Packers saw Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell all fly the coop, leaving them with even less depth at the position.

Meanwhile, the biggest question mark of all looms over Jaire Alexander’s future.

Alexander’s time in Green Bay appears to be running out. Rumors of a potential trade have been swirling for months, and it’s clear that the front office is at least exploring their options.

The Packers don’t want to cut him loose and watch him haunt them twice a year by signing with a division rival. But they also aren’t eager to keep paying his hefty salary, especially after he’s missed significant time in three of the last four seasons.

If Alexander is gone, Green Bay’s cornerback room goes from concerning to catastrophic.

Right now, the group consists of Nate Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, and Keisean Nixon—a solid collection of players but hardly one that strikes fear into opposing quarterbacks.

That’s where Asante Samuel Jr. comes in.

At just 25 years old, Samuel Jr. still has plenty of tread left on the tires, making him exactly the kind of player general manager Brian Gutekunst likes to target in free agency. He’s one of the best corners still standing, alongside former Packer Rasul Douglas. While Douglas would be an interesting reunion, Samuel Jr. has the higher ceiling.

A second-round pick in 2021, Samuel Jr. spent the last four seasons with the Chargers, where he proved himself as a true ball hawk. He racked up six interceptions and 35 pass breakups, showcasing elite playmaking instincts. The Packers could use another turnover machine in the secondary. Xavier McKinney was a game-changer last season, but Green Bay still lacks defensive playmakers.

A shoulder injury cost Samuel Jr. 13 games last year, which may have scared some teams away in free agency. But if Green Bay’s medical staff gives him the green light, the Packers should pounce before someone else does.

Adding Samuel Jr. wouldn’t just improve the Packers' depth—it would shore up a glaring weakness and take pressure off the draft.

With him in the mix, a cornerback group of Hobbs, Nixon, Valentine, and Samuel Jr. would look infinitely more stable, allowing Green Bay to enter the draft without backing themselves into a corner (pun intended).

