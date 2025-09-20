The Green Bay Packers are the talk of the league three weeks into the 2025 season. It isn't just the blockbuster addition of Micah Parsons; every phase of the game is working at an incredible level. Still, Green Bay is chasing a Super Bowl berth and shouldn't hesitate to search for possible upgrades.

This leads us to an obvious potential seller in the 0-3 Miami Dolphins. Their struggles have opened the door for the Packers to bring in the perfect final piece for the offense, Jaylen Waddle. The speedy receiver's talents are being wasted on a team that simply has no consistency in the aerial attack.

A firing of head coach Mike McDaniel seems incredibly likely, a teardown of epic proportions. This will provide Waddle with the opportunity to land with a team that can better utilize his skill set. Green Bay can take the pressure off the pass catcher, allowing him to turn back the clock to early production. Waddle's career started with three straight 1,000-yard seasons before the implosion of Miami's offense.

Packers Must Take Advantage of Miami's Implosion by Landing Waddle

For Green Bay, this isn't about adding a receiver you have to have, but bringing in a luxury to help put you over the top. Opening up the cap space is going to be possible even with Parsons' historic deal already on the books. Having Waddle along with Tucker Kraft, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed gives you the most complete group in the league. While that WR room wouldn't have a Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson to lean on, no other roster in the league could come close to this level of depth.

No matter where Jordan Love opts to focus, you're going to have an appealing matchup. Adding Waddle would be a luxury that gives your Super Bowl hopes legitimate legs, as the offense would have an even greater chance of hitting on explosive plays down the field. There truly isn't a downside to a move that Green Bay's front office should at least explore.

The Dolphins keeping this core together and not hosting a fire sale at some point this season would be genuinely shocking. Everything is imploding from the top down, leaving no reason not to attempt to make drastic changes to save the 2025 campaign.

Their misfortune serves as Green Bay's opportunity to strike while the iron is hot, as the franchise continues to look to push its chips to the center of the table. While Waddle appears to be the better fit, there is a chance Tyreek Hill becomes available at some point. Landing either receiver pushes the Packers closer to a Super Bowl run, but for all intents and purposes, Waddle makes the most sense in Green Bay.

Love has never had a true primary receiver to lean on, but it has several great secondary options. Waddle would seamlessly fit into the dynamic already in place with the Packers, as he isn't going to demand the football or make waves if there is a game where he isn't consistently targeted. You continue to build your team-first mentality while making what could be a blockbuster addition.

There is no question that the Packers must at least reach out as Miami's season continues to implode.

