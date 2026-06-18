Packers must keep an eye on George Pickens drama in 2026 season

If there is one missing piece in the Green Bay Packers current offense, it is a receiver capable of being a top-ten option at the position. While hope remains that Christian Watson or Matthew Golden can ascend to this level, there is no denying that the Packers should keep an open eye on possible upgrades to the position. One potential fit could be George Pickens, who is set to play on the franchise tag after putting together an elite season with the Dallas Cowboys. Still, Dallas refused to pay the pass catcher, with Pickens still opting to show up to mandatory minicamp.

Green Bay understands that the Cowboys are foolish enough to let elite talent walk away, with Micah Parsons serving as evidence of this. Considering the relationship between the two teams, it makes sense to keep an eye on the situation surrounding Pickens as we head closer towards the 2026 season.

There are two potential scenarios that make sense for the Packers, with the first being a potential midseason trade if the Cowboys are out of contention and neither of the team's current options is up to the task. The second scenario is understanding that Pickens could hit free agency at the end of the 2026 season and be signed to help Jordan Love take it to another level.

Packers Should Keep Close Eye on George Pickens Throughout 2026 Season

Pickens had 1,429 receiving yards in the 2025 season to go along with nine touchdowns and no shortage of highlight plays. The pass catcher is now among the league's elite and would be a fitting addition for a franchise that has so much talent at the quarterback position, but has yet to offer Love the chance to play with a truly great receiver.

This isn't to discredit current options or former Packers receiver Romeo Doubs, but pointing out the reality. Whether it is Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs or Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, if you're a franchise quarterback in this league, there is a great chance at some point you've enjoyed playing with an elite receiver.

Love is yet to have this chance, and if neither Watson nor Golden is able to reach this gear, it is fair to wonder if Pickens could become a potential answer for the Packers. It would be an undeniably exciting fit and offer Love the most talented pass catcher he's been offered in his career. With this in mind, fans should continue to keep a close eye on the situation, understanding the clear fit if things go awry.