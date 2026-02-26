Packers Must Call 49ers to Trade for Carrington Valentine Replacement

The Green Bay Packers need some help on defense, especially when it comes to the cornerback position. Jeff Hafley might not be there anymore, but the issues will remain under Jonathan Gannon's tutelage.

Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Carrington Valentine have all left plenty to be desired. The latter looked like a potential answer to those issues early when he took Hobbs' starting job, only to fall flat on his belly toward the end of the campaign.

That's why, now that ESPN's Dan Graziano pointed out that Renardo Green has an 80 percent chance of being traded, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst should have the San Francisco 49ers' front office on speed dial.

The Packers Should Inquire About Renardo Green

"He is still only 25 and would have value in a trade. The Niners have a new defensive coordinator in Raheem Morris, and Green might not be a scheme fit. The 2024 second-round pick has just one interception in two NFL seasons, and he seemed to fall out of favor a bit with the coaching staff at times last season," Graziano wrote.

Admittedly, Green hasn't been a superstar by any means, but he has reached double digits in pass breakups in each of his first two seasons in the league. He's an aggressive player, sometimes to a fault, but he has the athleticism and speed to thrive there.

Also, he has only two more years left on his contract, totaling $3.04 million, none of which is guaranteed. According to Over The Cap, the Packers are $1.58 million over the salary cap, so he'd be the low-cost/high-reward pickup they could use right now.

Valentine could still be in the mix in some capacity, just maybe not as a starter. He failed to record a single interception despite playing 780 snaps, the 39th-most among 217 eligible cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

He logged just four pass breakups in 17 games (11 starts), giving up 37 catches on 62 targets for 472 yards and a catch rate of 59.7 percent. While that's not that bad, he allowed 7 touchdowns, and opposing quarterbacks posted a passer rating of 121.2 against him, per Football Reference.

Matt LaFleur's team gave up 194.1 passing yards and 21.1 points per game, ranking 11th in both categories. That's not terrible, but it can definitely be much better, especially with Micah Parsons holding down the front there. They have some work to do, and they must add at least two corners to the mix.

