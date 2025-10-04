Packers Must Add Veteran Free Agent During Bye Week to Address DL Issues

Entering the 2025 season, the Green Bay Packers' defense was expected to be one of the team's strengths. This was especially true after Brian Gutekunst swung a trade for All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons before Week 1.

While this group still looks the part on paper, injuries are beginning to pile up on the defensive side of the ball, and it is clearly catching up with this unit. The injury to DT Devonte Wyatt proves this, as, in his absence, rookie DT Nazir Stackhouse was exposed in a big way. After allowing the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys to hang 40 points on them in Week 4, Green Bay has to do something to address the defensive front.

Packers Should Pursue Deal with FA DT Christian Wilkins During Bye Week

Wilkins is, hands down, the top DT available on the free agent market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders following a difference of opinion regarding the lineman's recovery from the Jones fracture he suffered during Week 5 of the 2024 campaign. The organization wanted Wilkins to undergo a second surgery on his foot, which would have pushed back his timeline to return even further, and the DT refused to go along with the procedure, instead continuing to follow his own rehab plan.

While Las Vegas maintains that the reason for the release was Wilkins not having a "clear path or plan for future return to play," there was speculation regarding whether that was the actual reason why the Raiders voided the remainder of his $110 million contract and released him. That led to a grievance being filed with the league by the NFLPA on behalf of Wilkins.

With the NFLPA handling the matter regarding his release by the Raiders, Wilkins can focus on his health and finding the right opportunity to return to the field. While no franchise will know for certain just how far along Wilkins is in his recovery until their respective medical teams have the chance to evaluate the veteran, comments from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels, seemingly welcoming Wilkins back to South Beach if he so desires, came to light on Friday. Those comments will certainly drive speculation that the former first-round pick is at least close to being ready to return.

From a pure production standpoint alone, Wilkins checks off plenty of boxes when it comes to attributes teams want out of an interior defensive lineman. In 86 games played, Wilkins has 372 career tackles, 45 tackles for a loss, 22.5 QB sacks, and four forced fumbles. It goes without saying that a player of his caliber typically isn't available entering the bye week. Green Bay should absolutely take advantage of that, given their situation in the trenches.

With just under $12 million in cap space available to use, the Packers can make Wilkins a realistic contract offer if they so choose. After spending five seasons with the Miami Dolphins and a brief stint with the Raiders, joining a true contender could be something that intrigues Wilkins more than whatever financial compensation could come from his next contract.

