Packers Move Quickly to Replace Kicker After 'Freak' Injury

The Green Bay Packers have been embroiled in kicker drama ever since Mason Crosby retired after the 2022 season. After struggling to find a reliable replacement for 1.5 years, the Packers eventually landed on Brandon McManus last season, who finally brought some dependability into the position.

However, things can change very quickly for kickers, as a cold streak can force teams to look elsewhere. Since McManus is about to turn 34, the Packers are wise to look for more kickers for training camp competition.

Initially, it was Alex Hale, whom the Packers signed as an undrafted free agent last summer. He was on the practice squad as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program and was providing competition for McManus at camp. Unfortunately, the Australian native suffered a freak eye injury during the offseason, resulting in Green Bay moving on from him.

After releasing Hale on Monday, the Packers moved quickly to replace him with another international player. Per Packers reporters, the team has signed rookie kicker Mark McNamee as the Packers' new International Pathway Program player.

In addition to signing rookie WR Will Sheppard, the Packers also signed rookie kicker Mark McNamee, an Ireland native and the team's new International Player Pathway Program player. Most recently with the CFL. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) July 22, 2025

Packers Sign Rookie Kicker Mark McNamee for Training Camp

The unfortunate injury to Hale presented a unique opportunity for McNamee, who was most recently with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

Before then, however, McNamee was a goalkeeper in Gaelic football in Dublin, Ireland. The goalie skills can easily translate to the football field as a kicker, and the Ireland native quickly proved that at the NFL Scouting Combine when he made 13 of 14 field goal attempts.

In recent years, NFL teams have been more willing to think outside the box and give a chance to international players with little to no football experience through the IPP program. McNamee will certainly have an uphill battle to make the Packers roster, barring a minor miracle, but he has a chance to impress during camp to land a practice squad spot, either in Green Bay or elsewhere.

If McNamee fails to take advantage of this opportunity, the Packers can easily go back to Hale and bring him in as the backup kicker in a few weeks before the start of the season. Regardless of who backs McManus up for the season, Packers fans will hope that they will not need to rely on them too much during the NFL campaign.

