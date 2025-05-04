Packers' Most Valuable Defensive Player Has to Step Up Next Season

The Green Bay Packers’ front office clearly has more faith in their pass rush than most fans do. That much has been obvious, given how little they've done to address last season’s glaring issues.

On the surface, the Packers weren’t terrible at pressuring quarterbacks. They tied for eighth in the NFL in total sacks (45), ninth in sack percentage (7.4 percent), and ranked 17th in quarterback hits (91).

But a deeper look tells a different story. One-third of those sacks came in just two games—against the struggling Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. To match that 15-sack total, it would take their 11 least-productive games combined. That’s not the kind of consistency a contender needs.

Unsurprisingly, the pass rush went silent against top-tier opponents. In five combined games against the Vikings (twice), Lions (twice), and Eagles, Green Bay registered just seven total sacks—and lost all five matchups.

Given those struggles, fans had every reason to expect a splash move this offseason. Maybe a proven veteran, maybe an early draft pick to bolster the front seven. But the Packers went in the opposite direction.

They didn’t sign a single proven pass rusher. They didn’t spend a Day 1 or Day 2 pick at the position. Instead, their top additions were fourth-rounder Barryn Sorrell and fifth-rounder Collin Oliver—solid prospects, but not immediate difference-makers.

Rashan Gary Must Step Up for the Packers Next Season

In other words, Green Bay is betting big on last year’s core to step up. And no one carries more weight in that bet than Rashan Gary.

If the Packers’ defense is going to take a step forward in 2025, Gary must be the engine that drives it. He has to be their most valuable defensive player.

Last season, Gary posted 7.5 sacks, 10 hurries, eight quarterback knockdowns, and 26 total pressures. Decent numbers by most standards, but the Packers are expecting more. A lot more.

Gary has the second-highest cap hit on the roster in 2025 at $25.77 million, and it’s the fourth-highest among all NFL edge rushers. Let’s revisit those production numbers with that context in mind:

37th in sacks

27th in hurries

47th in quarterback knockdowns

32nd in total pressures

Not. Good. Enough.

At 27 years old, Gary still has the tools to become one of the league’s premier pass rushers. That’s exactly what the Packers are banking on.

Green Bay’s defense hinges on his development. If Gary can elevate his game to an elite level, the rest of the unit benefits—coverage tightens, linebackers flow freer, and opposing quarterbacks get rattled early and often.

He has the talent to take this defense from solid to elite. That’s the ceiling—and the expectation.

Now it’s time to turn elite athleticism, untapped potential, and that eight-figure paycheck into game-changing results.

