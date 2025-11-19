Packers Left with More Josh Jacobs Questions Than Answers on Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers need their star running back on the field. As much as they could try to keep Josh Jacobs out of Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings to help him be fresh to face the Detroit Lions, not having one of their best weapons out there would be a big blow to Green Bay's offense.

Fortunately, it seems like the Packers dodged a big bullet with his injury. There was no structural damage to his left knee, and while he's considered week-to-week, his absence might not last long. Even so, the latest report by Jason B. Hirschhorn of The Leap left fans with more questions than answers.

Josch Jacobs is Still Out, But He Might Play on Sunday

"Packers HC Matt LaFleur says Josh Jacobs won't practice Wednesday but could still play against the Vikings this weekend," Hirschhorn wrote on X.

Perhaps LaFleur is just trying to keep the Vikings guessing ahead of Sunday's divisional clash. Of course, it's not like Jacobs absolutely needs to practice to be ready to play, but still, it would be odd to watch him take the field if he's not healthy enough to make an impact. We should receive more clarity about his status as the week goes on, but for now, it doesn't sound like he's healthy enough to play.

The All-Pro running back suffered the injury when his knee hit the infamous MetLife Stadium turf on a goal-line carry. He had 40 rushing yards on seven carries at the time, and looked poised for a big game. Still, as delicate as this might sound, LaFleur wouldn't rule him out for Sunday:

"Potentially," LaFleur said of Jacobs' chances of suiting up, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "We'll see where it's at. It's a contusion, so it's just more or less trying to get the swelling down. And unfortunately, that's a pretty hard surface over there, and sometimes the byproduct of that."

LaFleur has tried to establish the run this season to little success. The offensive line has failed to create any running lanes, and both Jacobs and backup Emanuel Wilson have constantly gotten hit at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Perhaps not having Jacobs play could be a blessing in disguise, as it will leave the head coach no choice but to put the ball in Jordan Love's hands and make the most of the plethora of big-play weapons he has with a vertical passing game.

Whether Jacobs is in uniform and available to play on Sunday or not, this matchup against the Vikings is a game the Packers must win. Whether that influences LaFleur's decision-making remains to be seen.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: