Packers Might Have Chance to Revisit De'Von Achane Trade Now

The Green Bay Packers were reportedly interested in adding more firepower to the backfield at last year's trade deadline. Packers' insider Easton Butler of Packers Report revealed that they reached out to four teams to inquire about some players, including Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane.

The Packers ultimately stayed pat, continuing to roll with Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson as their one-two punch. But now that the season is over and there's a direct line to South Beach, perhaps they may want to revisit that possibility.

The Packers Should Make a Run at De'Von Achane

The Dolphins already released big names like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, and they're getting calls for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Considering that, it's not far-fetched to believe they might be more inclined to part ways with their speedy running back as well.

The Dolphins are setting up a Packers branch in Florida. They have former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their new head coach and former executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager, so there's a relationship to exploit there.

According to the latest trade rumors, Miami is reportedly seeking out a second-round pick in exchange for the veteran rusher. Whether Green Bay is willing to meet such an asking price, the Packers own the No. 52 overall pick, but traded their first-round selection as part of the Micah Parsons deal. Achane certainly helps fill a need, but would he be worth sitting out the first two rounds of the draft altogether? That is the question Brian Gutekunst and the front office must answer. he be

Achane is one of the most explosive running backs in the game, and the Packers could either pair him with Josh Jacobs to emulate what the Detroit Lions do with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery or maybe even commit to him as the starter.

Jacobs wasn't as efficient last season, and while he's still a star, cutting ties with him could save $8.2 million by trading or cutting him before June 1 and $11.4 million if they do it after that date. The Packers are $1.5 million over the salary cap, according to Over The Cap, so they could certainly use the extra cash, no matter where it comes from.

De'Von Achane turned 238 carries into 1,350 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season, averaging 5.7 rushing yards per carry. He also had 67 receptions on 85 targets for 488 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 30.5 receiving yards per game. He made 16 appearances and topped 100 yards from scrimmage ten times. These are numbers you can build a ground attack around.

The Packers ranked right in the middle of the pack in rushing yards per game (119.8, 15th), and while some of that was due to subpar offensive line play, adding an explosive tackle-breaker to the mix would certainly work wonders for Matt LaFleur's offense. If the price is right and the Dolphins are open for business, this is definitely an avenue worth exploring for Gutekunst.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: