Packers Might Walk Away from Draft with Future Replacement for Lukas Van Ness

The Green Bay Packers don’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after acquiring Micah Parsons. If they did, though, they probably would address a need that’s not currently on the roster.

Over the past several years, the Packers have made forward-thinking selections in the first round, including Jordan Morgan and Matthew Golden, who will step up into key roles after a pair of free-agent departures this season. This leaves Lukas Van Ness in a precarious position, as he could be the next Packer to be replaced by an early-round selection that comes with some foresight.

Van Ness is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While he could have his fifth-year option picked up for 2027, it appears the Packers are still interested in adding an edge rusher in this weekend’s draft. While it won’t be a blue-chip prospect taken in the first round, it could be a player who can be developed, meaning Van Ness could be on his last legs in Green Bay if his replacement comes in the draft.

Packers May Look Past Lukas Van Ness in Loaded Edge Rusher Class

The Packers' edge rusher room is heavy at the top but needs some depth. Parsons was a blockbuster addition before last season, but his torn ACL could force him to miss the start of next season. Rashan Gary was traded to the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing end to his time in Green Bay, and Kingsley Engabare cashed in on a solid season, signing with the New York Jets in free agency.

With Brenton Cox Jr. and second-year players Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver on the roster, it feels like Van Ness is in an ideal situation as the Packers’ top pass rusher to open the season. However, it’s also a key reason why the Packers could dive into this edge rusher class.

This year’s class has been presented as weaker than average. But The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman suggests that edge rushers are the strength, with it going beyond the trio of Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, Texas Tech’s David Bailey, and Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. Arif Hasan’s consensus board at The Wide Left substack also highlights the strength of the edge group, listing 16 edge rushers among its top 100 players. Only the wide receiver position (18) had more players in the top 100.

It’s a good reason why the Packers may be looking toward life after Van Ness, even if they pick up his fifth-year option. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft posted the highest overall grade (75.7) and pressure total (27) of his three-year career last season. But last season also included a nagging foot injury that sidelined him for five games, leaving him with fewer than 30 snaps in three others. Van Ness also didn’t play over 50 snaps in any game last season, making him look more like a rotational player than a foundational piece.

This is where Van Ness could be sweating out the middle rounds of the draft. While Green Bay isn’t on the clock until the 52nd overall pick, it could take a player in that range, including Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas (No. 47 on Hasan’s big board), UCF’s Malachi Lawrence, or Illinois’s Gabe Jacas. Michigan’s Jaishawn Braham, Auburn’s Keyron Crawford, and Texas Tech’s Romello Height could also be in the mix for the Packers with their following pick (No. 84 overall), which could give Van Ness a lot to worry about in the coming days.

Regardless, Van Ness should be in for the biggest role of his career when the Packers begin play this season. But Brian Gutekunst and his front office always keep one eye on the future, which could lead to Van Ness’s eventual replacement coming in this year’s draft.

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