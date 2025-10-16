Packers May Not Even Face Cardinals’ Biggest Threat in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers will look to earn another win in Week 7 as they travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are the second game in a stretch of winnable ones coming out of the Packers’ bye, and Green Bay should be favored to pick up the victory and stay atop a tough NFC North division for another week.

With Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray nursing a Lisfranc sprain, the Packers’ trip to the desert seems a little easier than it did a few weeks ago. However, Green Bay got another dose of good news as Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday that star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is still in concussion protocol after getting injured in last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, according to Sports Illustrated’s Donnie Druin.

Facing the Cardinals without Harrison would be a massive boost for the Packers’ chances of winning on Sunday. The fourth overall pick in last year’s draft was beginning to turn the corner after a slow start to the season, hauling in six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and backed it up with a four-catch, 98-yard performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.

While Harrison was off to a strong start with a pair of catches early in Sunday’s win, he was forced out of the game when his head slammed off the turf. Harrison also has a previous history of concussions, suffering one at the hands of current Packers defensive back Javon Bullard when his Georgia Bulldogs took on Harrison’s Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2023 College Football Playoff, complicating his availability for Sunday’s game.

Murray got a limited practice in for Sunday’s game, but Harrison would be a key loss to an offense that is already down starting running back James Conner after a season-ending injury. The rest of the Cardinals have started circling the drain after four straight losses and going up against a Packers defense that ranks second in yards per play allowed (4.4) and 10th in scoring defense (20.4 ppg).

With the NFC North getting tighter by the week, the Packers will take any break they can get – especially since they’re dealing with their own injuries. If Harrison isn’t good to go, the Packers will get another break and have a great chance of improving to 4-1-1.

