Packers' Malik Heath Split Has Quickly Worked Out for Both Sides

Ahead of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers welcomed back Jayden Reed as they officially activated him from injured reserve. To do so, the Packers also cut ties with Malik Heath.

While Packers fans were excited to see Reed back on the field, they were also shocked to see the team move on from Heath, who has been in Green Bay for three years. However, with the Packers getting healthy and having a log jam of talent, Heath was the odd man out.

Some Packers fans hoped that Heath would not get claimed on waivers and find his way back to Green Bay via the practice squad. However, that didn’t happen either, as the Atlanta Falcons claimed Heath off waivers on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Malik Heath Finds Perfect Landing Spot After Packers’ Release

When Packers fans heard about Heath going to Atlanta, they were happy to see him land on his feet quickly and join a team’s 53-man roster, where he can get playing time.

The ex-Packers pass catcher is joining a wide receiver room in Atlanta that doesn’t have quality depth past Drake London and Darnell Mooney. The former is currently dealing with a PCL sprain that he suffered in Week 11.

Heath is mostly known for his special teams play in Green Bay, but we can’t ignore his receiving stats. This season, the former undrafted free agent didn’t do much offensively, accumulating six receptions 86 yards on seven targets.

However, in his first two years with the Packers, Heath totaled 25 receptions, 222 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets. Those aren’t terrible stats for an undrafted free agent in a crowded WR room.

Speaking of that crowded WR room in Green Bay, it looked fantastic in Sunday’s 28-21 win over the Bears. Christian Watson, not even a year removed from his ACL injury, has clearly emerged as Green Bay’s WR1.

Meanwhile, Reed did not miss a step in his return as he had 53 total yards on six carries. And not to mention, Green Bay had a Bo Melton sighting, who scored a 45-yard touchdown for his only catch of the game.

Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, and Savion Williams didn’t make an impact in the game, but knowing that the Packers have that at their disposal makes them dangerous. And when you combine all of that, it makes sense why the Packers had to make the tough decision to let go of Heath.

It wasn’t ideal, but if Heath can prove himself in Atlanta for the final stretch of games, there’s no reason why he won’t be there in 2026. A guy who can play offense and special teams and is a willing blocker will always find his way onto a roster.

