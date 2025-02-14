Packers Make Coaching Hire to Fix Struggling Position Group
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers have some obvious problems to address this offseason as they try to take the next step as an NFC contender. Fixing the wide receiver position is perhaps the most discussed goal, but finding improvements at cornerback is important as well.
Jaire Alexander's future with the organization is uncertain at best, leaving no clear No. 1 corner despite how much Keisean Nixon wants fans to believe otherwise. It's expected that Green Bay will invest in the position to some degree, though they've also sought upgrades from a coaching perspective.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Packers are hiring former New England Patriots assistant Jamael Lett as a defensive backs quality control coach. He has connections to new defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and should help provide a fresh voice to help bolster Green Bay's defensive backs.
Packers Hire Jamael Lett as DBs Quality Control Coach
The Packers lost Anthony Perkins to the Jacksonville Jaguars and needed a replacement quality control coach. Lett has been a special teams analyst at North Carolina, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant at South Alabama, secondary coach at Akron and Samford, graduate assistant coach at Ohio, and defensive backs assistant coach at UT-Martin while also playing college football at Samford.
He brings a wealth of experience at the position, though his familiarity with Covington seems to have been the biggest draw of bringing Lett to the staff.
Ultimately, the Packers' secondary didn't cause them to lose in the playoffs. That blame falls on the offense's shoulders, though it's still wise to continue developing and investing in defensive backs, considering the talented wide receivers all over the NFC.
Outside of Alexander, none of Green Bay's cornerbacks ranked in the top-85 at Pro Football Focus. Safety Xavier McKinney was a deserving All-Pro, yet he needs some help in the secondary to handle elite offenses.
This coaching move might feel small, but it signals that the team is taking defensive upgrades seriously and intends to make more changes to the roster moving forward.