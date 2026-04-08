Packers Now Looking at a Lucky Break in Tucker Kraft Talks

One of the last items the Green Bay Packers must complete on their offseason checklist is signing tight end Tucker Kraft to a contract extension. During his end-of-season press conference, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters he was already speaking with the tight end’s camp about a new deal.

The former third-round pick was on pace to have a career year in 2025 before a season-ending knee injury derailed it in Week 9. Kraft had 32 receptions (44 targets) for 489 yards and six TDs in eight games. If he stayed healthy, the Packers’ standout tight end would’ve projected to finish with 68 receptions (94 targets) for 1,039 yards and 13 TDs.



As for Kraft’s potential extension, it is not clear what his value is coming off a torn ACL. The Packers probably wanted to see what Kyle Pitts would get from the Atlanta Falcons.



Pitts was given the franchise tag, which is a one-year deal worth $15M if he signs it. But at the time, it was reported that the two sides would try to work out a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline. But the latest news involving Pitts could actually benefit the Packers and Kraft if they want to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

Kyle Pitts Just Gave Packers Unexpected Help in Tucker Kraft Talks

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Pitts signed the franchise tag and will show up for workouts. Rapoport adds that both parties can still hammer out a deal, but he’s guaranteed at least $15.045M.



The Packers should be rejoicing that Pitts hasn’t signed his new deal yet, as he could’ve reset the TE market, which would’ve impacted Kraft’s contract talks.



According to Spotrac, Pitts’ calculated market value is a four-year, $43.3 million ($10.8M AAV) deal, which will not be the case with him getting a guaranteed $15M. As for Kraft, his market value is projected to be a four-year, $62M ($15.5M), which is actually more in line with what Pitts could get from the Falcons.



Meanwhile, in free agency, we saw Isaiah Likely get a three-year, $40 million deal from the New York Giants, which equals out to a $13.3M AAV. Kraft should command more than even though he and Likely, who were part of the same draft class, have similar career numbers. Remember, Kraft missed his rookie season because of injury.

Kraft: 113 receptions (154 targets) for 1,551 yards and 15 TDs in 42 games



Likely: 135 receptions (194 targets) for 1,568 yards and 15 TDs in 63 games

With all that in mind, the Packers should be racing to get this deal done as soon as possible. If Green Bay can lock him in at $15.5M AAV or even $16M, that would place him behind George Kittle ($19.1M AAV), Trey McBride ($19M AAV), and T.J. Hockenson ($16.5M AAV).

It’s a risky investment for Green Bay coming off a torn ACL, but Kraft has clearly shown he has TE1 upside. They should want to be the first to get a deal done and not let the market dictate Kraft’s value.

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