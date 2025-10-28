Packers Just Lost Depth Piece in the Aftermath of Surprise Monday Trade

The Los Angeles Rams' trade for Roger McCreary, involving a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick heading from the Tennessee Titans and a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick also heading to L.A., had a ripple effect across the league that reached America's Dairyland. To replace McCreary, the Titans signed Micah Robinson off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Tennessee needed to start paring down the roster of aspiring players with paydays coming up in a clear tank effort after falling to 1-7 following a 38-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Thus far, it's been a rough go for the Titans, who fired Brian Callahan after a 5-1 start, had their rookie franchise quarterback Cam Ward admit the team was playing like "a**," and lost defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and outside linebacker Arden Key to injury in the early going.

The Titans aren't talented enough to overcome these issues, nor do they have the necessary personnel with the moving parts on the coaching staff.

Change is coming to Tennessee, and McCreary was collateral.

Micah Robinson Had Positive Impact on Packers, Has Big Chance on Titans

As for Robinson, A to Z Sports' Easton Freeze claimed that the seventh-round pick this past June was "clearly somebody who caught Mike Borgonzi’s eye in that process." Robinson ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, had a vertical jump of 35 inches, and had a broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches at his pro day with the Tulane Green Wave.

During the preseason, Robinson played 56 coverage snaps. He gave up one catch for 12 yards on two targets overall. Per Packer Report's Zachary Jacobson, quarterbacks had a 68.8 passer rating against Robinson, and he accounted for three stops in run support.

In his absence, Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, and Javon Bullard make up the team's secondary, while Jaylin Simpson and Johnathan Baldwin are still on the practice squad as far as DBs go.

Marcus Harris and Jalyn Armour-Davis will be Robinson's competition in Nashville. L'Jarius Sneed may be done for the season, having been placed on IR. He won't be eligible to return until Week 13, and the Titans may have no need to play any veterans at that point.

That makes Tennessee a golden opportunity for Robinson but it leaves Green Bay without a defender on its practice squad after a move no one in the Packers' front office could have seen coming.

