Packers Loss to Ravens Carries Silver Lining for Week 18

There is an understandable level of frustration from Green Bay Packers fans after another frustrating loss. The Baltimore Ravens bullied the Packers' defense throughout the game, scoring 41 points to hand Green Bay their sixth loss of the 2025 season. While a loss is never ideal at this stage of the season, this one comes with a silver lining, despite the understandable frustration. The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov pointed out the fact that no matter what happens in Week 18, the Packers are locked in as the NFC's 7th seed. There isn't anything the franchise can do, win or lose, to climb up in the playoff picture.

It is the third time in a row that Green Bay has been in the NFC's final playoff spot, and they hope that this season writes a different ending. Having the peace of knowing what your playoff standing will be affords head coach Matt LaFleur a unique opportunity. Even with Green Bay's frustrating end to the season, it isn't important to win this game. Instead, it is far more vital to get as healthy as possible heading into the wildcard round.

Injuries have defined Green Bay's 2025 season, leading to nonstop frustrations on both sides of the ball. This has slowed down a franchise that appeared to be the league's most dominating group in the first weeks of the season. Having the security of a known seeding can help remedy this by giving Green Bay's injury-plagued roster an additional bye week.

Packers Afforded Additional Bye Week After Frustrating Loss Cements Playoff Spot

The Packers are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings in the season's final week, featuring a matchup against the incredibly aggressive defense of Brian Flores. The defensive coordinator is known for the uniqueness of his blitzing concepts and willingness to gamble by attacking the quarterback. There simply is zero reason to risk the health of a roster already haunted by injuries. The loss affords you the ability to get healthy, and the physicality of the opposing defense drives the need to take a week off.

Perhaps an additional bye week is what this roster needs to have a true chance to make a deep January run. Even with the loss of key players, the talent remains to compete in a wide-open NFC. We've seen this in the fact that the Packers beat the Rams a season ago and lost a tightly contested game with the Eagles earlier this year.

All of this combines to drive home the need for LaFleur to make the obvious decision and sit his players down for the rest of the regular season. With nothing to be gained and Green Bay's position locked, it is a great opportunity to find an advantage out of a loss. While Packer fans would gladly change this result, there is no denying the potential advantage and clear decision that lies ahead.

