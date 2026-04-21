Packers Looking Even More Likely to Draft a QB Days Before the Draft

The Green Bay Packers went from having one of the best backup quarterback situations in the NFL to a major concern at the position. Malik Willis is no longer in the building, and they may not have a suitable replacement on the roster.

The Packers were tied to veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a potential backup to Jordan Love. That's why, now that NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that he's considering retirement, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst may have no choice but to target someone during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Packers May Have to Draft a Backup Quarterback

As things stand now, the Packers' backup quarterback room consists of Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord. That's not necessarily ideal, given that McCord has yet to play an official down in the league and Ridder has struggled mightily at all previous stops.

Granted, Matt LaFleur worked wonders with Willis, who had also failed to live up to the hype, and he's a bit of an offensive guru, so he could probably still help any of them develop. That said, they can probably do better in the middle or late rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

As things stand now, the Packers won't have a first-round selection because of the Micah Parsons trade. They will make their first pick in the second round with the No. 52 selection, and they're not going to use that on a backup signal-caller.

However, they will be back on the clock with picks Nos. 84, 120, 153, 160, 201, 236, and 255. They can either package some of them to move up and get someone, or they can probably still get a signal-caller with any of those selections.

Even though this class isn't that deep at quarterback, the Packers only need someone to provide insurance behind Love. This will continue to be his team for as long as he's healthy and LaFleur is there to coach him.

Still, options like Cade Klubnik, Garrett Nussmeier, Taylen Green, Drew Allar, or Carson Beck might all be tempting to those making calls at Lambeau Field. This roster doesn't have that many needs, so they can certainly afford to roll the dice with one of their draft picks.

At the end of the day, you can never be too careful with the most important position in professional sports. Dropping the ball there can be the difference between a playoff berth and picking in the top ten in the following draft.

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