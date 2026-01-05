Packers Likely to Keep Practice-Squad WR After His Week 18 Flashes

The Green Bay Packers signed wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings. With rookie WR Savion Williams landing on the injured reserve, the Packers needed to add a speedy threat like Keeney-James, who was tasked with filling a void in the kick return game that Williams' absence created.

Packers fans had some high hopes for Keeney-James, since he's been on the practice squad for almost the entire current campaign. Although it was a quiet outing, the rookie playmaker's two catches and 15 receiving yards were both team-highs, and he also made some noise as a returner with 47 yards on two attempts.

After Sunday's performance, there's a good chance that Keeney-James gave the Packers every reason they needed to bring him back next year.

Packers Can't Let Jakobie Keeney-James Leave in the Offseason

Keeney-James was on the Detroit Lions' practice squad before the 2025 season but was released. He didn't necessarily impress in the preseason, though he did average 24.3 per return during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a 34-7 loss for the Lions that may have been a harbinger of what was to come for Detroit.

The Packers scooped him up from their division rivals in September and haven't looked back. With a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and 40.5-inch vertical leap, he's proving that he's more than what his resume may say, especially as those talents were on full display on Sunday afternoon.

Keeney-James will hit free agency in March, and the Packers should be open to bringing him back. He's a versatile playmaker who can help both as a pass-catcher and kick returner, which could position him to provide decent competition throughout organized team activities and training camp.

Keeney-James was a COVID-19-year player who got to enjoy six seasons in College Football as a grad transfer. He played in the FCS's Big Sky before transferring to the UMass Minutemen in their last season as an FBS independent before joining the MAC. He didn't play against elite competition at the amateur/semi-pro level, but the West Coast product's determination has pushed him right into the Packers' future plans.

That's been Keeney-James' motto his whole playing career, since his days as a Redlands High School Terrier in California's Citrus Belt League. He may not be on the best team or facing the best competition, but he works his way into getting himself noticed, and that's what happened in Week 18.

It's a small sample size, but Keeney-James looks like a potential keeper. Whatever happens with the front office and coaching staff this offseason, now that general manager Brian Gutekunst has an idea of what the current product is, Keeney-James is someone who can jolt the Packers' locker room after earning his keep.

It's hard not to be drawn to an underdog who keeps overcoming the odds like Keeney-James. Only time will tell where his career takes him next, especially if it involves remaining in Green Bay.

