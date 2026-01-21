Packers Likely Breathing Sigh of Relief with Mike McDaniel's Job Choice

The Green Bay Packers have some holes to fill on their coaching staff, even though the offseason just began. While they plan to figure out who will occupy those voids, the Packers have watched teams around the league start to snatch up the available coaching candidates.

The competition in the NFC is already tough as it is, so any sort of edge Green Bay can get will go a long way. While the Packers are laser-focused on finding a new defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley left town to become the Miami Dolphins' head coach, replacing Mike McDaniel. Interestingly, the latest news surrounding the recently-fired coach is promising for Green Bay.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that McDaniel will be joining the Los Angeles Chargers to become their next offensive coordinator. This was fantastic news for the Packers, as one of the top offensive minds in the league is staying in the NFC.

Mike McDaniel Joining the Chargers Is Great News for the Packers

McDaniel interviewed with the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their OC openings before deciding to head over to the Chargers. Heading back to California and the idea of coaching quarterback Justin Herbert was too appealing for him to pass up.

The Lions made a move before McDaniel even made a decision, as they hired former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for the role. That news also delighted Packers fans since they won't have to see McDaniel twice in a season, nor will they have to face him until the 2027 campaign.

This coaching cycle, McDaniel and Brian Daboll seem to be the two hottest offensive coordinator names. And The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed that Daboll will likely land the Buffalo Bills head coaching job or the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator gig.

The fact that the Lions won't have to see these guys in the NFC is massive. McDaniel did wonders for the Dolphins when he was there. In the 2022 season, Miami was sixth in total offense before jumping up to No. 1 in 2023. And in 2025, they pivoted from being a pass-heavy offense to more of a run-focused approach. The Dolphins finished the regular season 12th in rushing offense (120.2).

McDaniel is an innovative thinker with the ability to adapt in-game and what is succeeding in today's NFL landscape. And the Packers have to be happy that he won't be in their division or conference at all.

The coaching moves around the league are slated to continue over the next few weeks. Not everything will work out in Green Bay's favor, but McDaniel staying out of the NFC is a clear win for this group.

