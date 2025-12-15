Packers Likely at the Breaking Point with Keisean Nixon as CB

The Green Bay Packers were impacted by some major injuries during the loss to the Denver Broncos that will undoubtedly impact the rest of this season and next. They lost Micah Parsons to a torn ACL and Christian Watson to a chest injury. Despite losing multiple starters in this tilt, cornerback Keisean Nixon was a major talking point, but for the wrong reason.

Nixon struggled a ton in the loss to the Broncos, and it appears his time is ticking in Titletown. Based on how fans feel and the film he's put on tape, it seems like that would be the right approach.

Keisean Nixon, Packers Relationship at Tipping Point

In the loss, Nixon was a massive problem for this defense. According to Pro Football Focus, he was one of the worst defenders on the field in Week 15. He posted a 52.3 overall grade, 57.1 run-defense grade, and a 52.6 coverage grade.

In coverage, he allowed five receptions for 79 receiving yards and one touchdown. And this wasn't the only game where he's struggled. Nixon has seven games with a 100-plus passer rating allowed in 2025, as he's constantly being picked on in coverage.

What made his performance worse is that the pass coverage looked bad when Parsons went down with the injury. He's one of the best pass rushers in the league, and he constantly finds ways to generate pressure in the backfield. So, of course, his ability to speed up an opposing quarterback's clock made things easier for the cornerbacks.

Yet, since Parsons is gone for the year, the pressure is only mounting for Nixon, but there isn't much hope that he can answer the call. Fans in Titletown seem to over Nixon and called out his play on X. There appears to be an overwhelming call among fans for the team to move on from Nixon and find a better replacement this offseason.

On the season, Nixon has given up 43 catches for 480 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, last season, he gave up 57 catches for 529 receiving yards and five scores in 15 starts.

Considering there are three games left on the schedule, there's a good chance he allows more yards, even though he had a better pass rush in front of him. Over the past three years, Nixon has started in at least 13 games. The Packers showed faith in him to stick out there, but based on the results he's put on the field, it may be time to make a change.

Cornerback was a massive talking point for the team this past offseason, and expect it to be a topic again. That spells bad news for Nixon, whose days starting at CB for the Green Bay Packers may be coming to an end.

The Packers need to allocate some resources to improve that group, which doesn't put Nixon's outlook moving forward in a positive light.

