Packers Letdown Already Trash-Talking GB After Leaving in Free Agency

The NFL world was upside down this week when free agency and the new league year officially opened up. Green Bay made two big splashes when they signed G Aaron Banks and CB Nate Hobbs. GM Brian Gutekunst is looking for these guys to help take this team to another level in 2025.

The Packers also had some players leave town and sign elsewhere. One player who decided to depart was CB Eric Stokes. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year, $4 million deal after spending the first four years of his career with Green Bay.

He had his introductory press conference on Thursday and expressed his excitement about being in Las Vegas. In the same breath, he took a shot at Green Bay.

Stokes said, "After about 10 o'clock, there's nothing to eat in Green Bay....I'm excited to show my big back activities."

Eric Stokes is Thrilled to Be in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a more active city. They have approximately 640,000 people who live there, while Green Bay has an estimated population of 105,000.

Las Vegas will have things open later, as they are known for its entertainment, hotels, casinos, and nightlife.

Stokes is clearly happy that he'll have more food options available to him. While that's a bonus for him, he needs to put his attention back on the football field.

The Georgia product has had an underwhelming career with the Packers. He missed a total of 22 games between the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to a hamstring and a Lisfranc fracture.

As a rookie, he posted 55 total tackles, 14 pass deflections, and one interception, but he hasn't been able to recapture that success. This past season, Stokes was able to suit up in all 17 games, logging 41 total tackles but zero pass deflections and interceptions. He finished with a 61.3 overall grade (112th among 223 eligible cornerbacks) and a 62.4 coverage grade (94th among 223 eligible cornerbacks).

Stokes has more important things to focus on than the type of food he'll eat if he wants to have an extended stay in Las Vegas.

