Packers LB Likely to Return Despite His Release to Start Week 10

With the NFL trade deadline looming in the background, and the Green Bay Packers also losing star tight end Tucker Kraft to a season-ending knee injury in Week 9, the team is trying to do some roster maneuvering to create a roster spot on the 53-man roster.

On Monday, the Packers announced that they released veteran linebacker Kristian Welch. Most Green Bay fans likely thought that Lucas Havrisik would be the cut candidate on the 53, given that they already have a starting kicker in Brandon McManus.

However, Green Bay decided to cut ties with Welch, who was just called up from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Carolina Panthers. The Packers needed the special teams contributor after placing veteran linebacker Nick Niemann on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

Green Bay didn’t immediately place Niemann on injured reserve after he suffered the injury in Week 8. But when he didn’t practice in the days leading up to Sunday’s game vs. Carolina, it opened the door for Welch.

Kristian Welch Could Quickly Return to Green Bay in the Coming Days

The 27-year-old Welch ultimately played 10 special teams snaps against Carolina. Given the lack of depth at linebacker for Green Bay and no Niemann, do not be surprised if Welch does come back via the practice squad. Since Welch is a vested veteran, the Wisconsin native won’t have to deal with waivers and could find his way back to Green Bay’s practice squad as early as Wednesday.

As things currently stand, the Packers have 15 players on their practice squad, which means they have one opening tentatively to bring someone like Welch back. If that’s the case, Green Bay could use practice squad elevations again for Welch on gamedays.

Welch rejoined the Packers this offseason on a one-year deal after spending last season with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. The veteran linebacker went through training camp and preseason with the Packers this summer, but did not make the final cut for the 53-man roster.

However, the Packers did not waste any time bringing him back, placing Welch on the taxi squad. InDuringhis first stint with Green Bay, the 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker appeared in 14 games and played 240 special teams snaps.

During that season, he had seven total special teams tackles, ranking only behind Jonathan Owens (10) and Eric Wilson (12). Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what Welch and Green Bay do in the next 12 to 24 hours.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: