Packers' Latest on Matthew Golden Still Leaves Questions for Week 10

The Green Bay Packers lost in more ways than one to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Injuries were a major problem for Green Bay, with tight end Tucker Kraft's torn ACL headlining the carnage.

However, rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden also was forced to leave that contest with a shoulder issue, and his inability to return against Carolina has prompted worries about his health.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media on Monday, and thankfully said Golden is more day-to-day than week-to-week. It's great to rule out anything long-term, but Week 10 sill appears to be in jeopardy for the first-year pro.

Matthew Golden Avoided Any Long Term Injury but Week 10 Status Up in the Air

Golden left the game in the third quarter and headed back to the locker room. Green Bay ultimately ruled him out for the rest of the game, which gave fans a cause for concern, but thankfully, they didn't lose any playmaker for an extended period of time.

Jayden Reed is on IR with a shoulder and foot injury, while Dontayvion Wicks has missed some games with a calf problem. It still remains to be seen if Golden will miss Week 10 against the Eagles, so this week's practice report will paint a better picture.

Nonetheless, this injury isn't what the Texas product needed. Through nine weeks, Golden is third on the team in catches (23) and receiving yards (262), but he has yet to find the end zone. After appearing to hit his stride in Week 6 against the Bengals, posting a career-high 86 receiving yards, his production has decreased for three straight weeks.

Before leaving the game against the Panthers, he had two catches for nine receiving yards. Green Bay has struggled to get him involved consistently, and this injury could be another thing that affects his production going forward.

Of course, his health is the most important thing, and he has a bright future ahead of him. The Packers used a first-round pick on Golden for a reason, so it'd be no surprise if they're extra cautious with their promising youngster if there's any concern about making the situation worse.

Thankfully, the matchup is on Monday night instead of Sunday, which gives him an extra day of rest. That extra time off could give Golden a chance to suit up, but nothing is guaranteed.

If he can't play in Week 10, Green Bay will lean on Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Savion Williams, and Malik Heath in the receiver room. That isn't ideal going up against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it may be the cards the Packers are forced to play.

