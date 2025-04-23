Packers Land George Pickens in Blockbuster Projected NFL Draft Trade

The NFL draft emanates from Green Bay, Wisconsin, in a little over 24 hours. As a result, Green Bay Packers fans' anticipation for the team's first selection is higher than normal. Most Packers fans would be ecstatic if the franchise took a wide receiver with true No.1 potential with the 23rd overall pick. Yet, there is a chance that a player with that type of skill set won't fall to No.23.

That said, an interesting name surfaced on Wednesday as a trade candidate. According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have engaged in trade discussions regarding wide receiver George Pickens this week. While the Steelers aren't actively looking to trade Pickens, anything can happen.

If Green Bay were to acquire Pickens, he has the potential to give the Packers a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Sources: Multiple teams have brought up #Steelers WR George Pickens in trade discussions, and he’s a name to watch this week. Pittsburgh isn’t actively shopping him, but the conversations have taken place.



Pickens is entering the final year of his contract. https://t.co/XRvgZpWMcj pic.twitter.com/ehqs78og3u — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 23, 2025

Packers Acquire George Pickens in Surprise Draft Trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers

This projected trade sends George Pickens and the Steelers' 2025 sixth-round pick to Green Bay for their 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick. On paper, this deal may seem lopsided, but digging deeper, it makes more sense than it may seem.

Pickens is entering the final deal of his rookie contract and has yet to prove he can be a consistent No.1 receiver. In three seasons, the 24-year-old has only surpassed 1,000 receiving yards once. This occurred during Pickens' second season, when he caught 63 passes on 106 targets for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

Throughout his career, the young receiver has been known to get in verbal and physical spats with members of the opposing team. These altercations have proven to distract Pickens and throw him off his game. Given these issues and the need to extend his contract, the compensation makes sense.

If Pickens can learn to control his emotions on the football field, he has the raw ability to be a dominant receiver. Thus, it's hard to see Pittsburgh trading him at all.

Nevertheless, if Green Bay is able to swing a deal for Pickens, it would change the complexity of their wide receiver room.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: