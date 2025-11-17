Packers' Kicking Situation in an Even Worse Spot After Sunday

The Green Bay Packers escaped the New York Giants with a 27-20 win that highlighted many ongoing fan concerns with the roster. Near the top of this list are issues in the kicking game, with backup kicker Lucas Havrisik missing two extra points and continuing to leave the Packers little choice but to search for another answer. Havrisik easily could've cost the Packers the game against a superior opponent and shouldn't consider his job safe heading into Week 12.

For the Packers, this isn't anything new with starting kicker Brandon McManus having the worst field-goal rate in the league (64.7%) before missing this week with a quad injury. Why Green Bay continues to defend the worst kicker in the league is beyond any reasonable fan or pundit. Even if there is an injury causing the issues, you cannot continue to defend the current level of production.

Packers' Kicker Issues Remain a Huge Problem

The Packers don't exactly have a ton of options to solve their kicker issue. They either have to hope that one of McManus or Havrisik finds a way to consistently make kicks and stay healthy, or they'll be forced to sign a lesser name off a practice squad or via free agency. No matter what, there aren't any guaranteed solutions.

But as the season goes on, it's becoming clear that the Packers might not be able to count on either of their kickers heading into a pivotal two weeks of division matchups. Green Bay is set to play the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in back-to-back weeks in matchups that could make or break the Packers' season. If any additional kicker is going to be brought in, it needs to happen soon.

Havrisik and McManus are both on the 53-man roster, meaning one will have to be cut if another leg is going to be added. Having said that, Havrisik — who's playing on a one-year contract — is the likelier option, as McManus is signed through the 2027 season, meaning the Packers will likely be more willing to give him time to turn things around.

In the meantime, there aren't a ton of available names who can help. Kickers like Younghoe Koo and Eddy Pineiro would've made good flyers, but they're long gone at this point. Cade York and Austin Seibert are still available, although it's hard to imagine either of them being an immediate upgrade — especially if they need time to get into game shape.

At the end of the day, the Packers must do what it takes to solve their kicker woes, whether that's with a signing or sticking with what they have. Regardless, there should be a healthy level of desperation based on Havrisik's misses and a season full of incompetence from McManus. Even with the choices being incredibly limited, the Packers have no other option but to weigh their options before it's too late.

