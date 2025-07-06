Packers Key Rookie Declares Exciting Goal for 2025 Campaign Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers have high expectations for the 2025 season as several key pieces from last year's roster return to join newcomers who have been brought in to help the franchise climb to the top of the NFC North.

With that goal in mind, one of the team's top selections from the 2025 NFL Draft has already adopted the type of approach to his business as he plans on making his presence felt in every possible way as soon as he takes the field this fall.

Packers fans can only hope that the mindset described by the rookie is shared by every other member of Green Bay's roster as they will have to earn whatever success they enjoy this season in a division as loaded as the NFC North.

Matthew Golden Declares Exciting Goal for 2025 Before Training Camp

Drafting a skill position player on the offensive side of the ball in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was already a thrill for Packers fans as this is something they have seen very rarely over the last two decades. The fact that they were able to bring in a wide receiver as talented as Matthew Golden certainly made that decision easier for Brian Gutekunst and the rest of Green Bay's front office.

While the regular season is still a ways off, Golden is already setting exciting goals for himself during his rookie season as he plans to put his entire arsenal on display from the moment he steps on the field for his first game with the Packers.

#Packers Matthew Golden is setting high goals for his rookie season:

"It’s just being able to contribute to the team, go out there and have fun," Golden said, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. "Just my versatility, what I can do, I can play anywhere on the field. Just doing what the team needs me to do. That’s what I did at Texas and that’s what I’m going to continue to do. Just being in the position to play for the Green Bay Packers man, it means so much to me."

Bringing in a wide receiver with the skills Golden possesses will only make Jordan Love's job easier. The defensive attention the speedster will demand should open up opportunities for Golden's teammates, as defensive backs will know in the back of their heads that one wrong move will result in the former Texas Longhorns star blowing by them and stretching the field.

The old adage says you can't teach speed, and, while that can be debated in this day and age with the advances that have been made regarding training, Golden has plenty of it at his disposal, as shown by his 40-yard-dash time of 4.29 seconds. With those God-given gifts, coupled with the mindset he is bringing to the huddle, the Packers may have their next great wide receiver on their hands.

