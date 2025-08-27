Packers Keeping Released Kicker with Unique Roster Tool

It doesn't come as a surprise that the Green Bay Packers cut the backup kicker despite a solid camp performance. Brandon McManus has given the franchise zero reasons to consider pivoting and has freshly signed a three-year deal. The veteran is a stable answer that gives the Green Bay offense a sense of confidence late in games. With this in mind, cutting Mark McNamee didn't come as a surprise to the fan base.

This was an expected move for a player who simply had no path to the roster barring an unexpected injury. Overall, the Packers' final roster cuts went as expected with very few surprises. Mecole Hardman and Isaiah Simmons were the only names that perhaps earned an eyebrow raise from fans when reading the final roster.

Still, it is a talented young group that has an argument as the best threat to the Detroit Lions in a loaded NFC North. While McNamee might not be a piece of this future, the kicker is still going to be involved with the organization through an exciting program.

The Packers released K Mark McNamee. He will go to the PS as the IPP. pic.twitter.com/sm4ePtqdmZ — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) August 26, 2025

Packers Maintain Relationship with Roster Cut Through International Program

Easton Butler reported the unique cut that will allow the Packers to part ways with the backup kicker while still working with him in the International Player Pathway program. It is a unique cheat that allows a player to be technically cut while still a part of the potential organizational future. For the Packers, it gives you a level of stability if anything were to happen in the future to the starting option.

Green Bay has a clear fallback plan that it can bring back in if needed. This isn't the worst idea for a roster that has often been bitten by the injury bug over the past two seasons. Even as reliable as the kicking game is expected to be, secondary options are never a poor decision with how Green Bay's recent seasons have gone.

With the roster now finalized, the franchise will turn its attention to a difficult season opener hosting the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in back-to-back weeks. It will be an instant test, giving Packers fans an early barometer of where the season is heading.

