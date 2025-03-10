Packers Just Screwed Jordan Love Exactly How They Did Aaron Rodgers

NFL free agency is off and running and the Green Bay Packers are among the most interesting teams in the entire league. The youngest roster around has a strong foundation, though it's obvious that the roster needs improvement in order to close the gap between this organization and the elite franchises who have a true chance at a Super Bowl.

Finding a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver is perhaps the biggest priority for general manager Brian Gutekunst, especially considering the stagnation the offense experienced in 2024.

Jordan Love looks like a future star but unfortunately, it appears that the Packers are making the same mistakes that they once made with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

I'm told the Packers never made an offer to the Seahawks for DK Metcalf, contrary to multiple reports. Brian Gutekunst and John Schneider are good friends from their time together in Green Bay, but a deal between the two for Metcalf was never a realistic possibility. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 10, 2025

Packers Repeating Same Mistakes With Jordan Love That They Did With Aaron Rodgers

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers never made an offer for Metcalf. Despite Gutekunst and Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider being close, no progress was ever made on a deal.

That's a poor look on Green Bay, particularly considering the offense's desperate need for a star wideout. Metcalf secured a five-year deal worth up to $150 million, which is a theoretical overpay considering his production, yet it's unforuntate that the Packers didn't even try to secure his services.

Love looks like one of the rising stars of the league, yet he's lacking a reliable, every-down option who could make his job easier. Head coach Matt LaFleur is considered to be one of the NFL's best play-callers, and it's frustrating to imagine what he could've done with Metcalf's ability to stretch the field.

In six seasons, the 27-year-old Metcalf has played in at least 15 games five times, eclipsed 900 yards in every campaign, and notched 1,000 yards or more in three years. He's the kind of player who could've transformed LaFleur's offense, and it's frustrating to see Green Bay repeat the exact same mistakes of the past.

