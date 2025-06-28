Packers' Josh Jacobs Reunites With GB Native Former Teammate for a Great Cause

The Green Bay Packers are in their final resting portion of the offseason. Training camp is right around the corner. Rookies report on July 18, with veterans coming in on July 22.

Although they are taking it easy, running back Josh Jacobs had his 2025 Youth Football Camp take place. It was a non-contact, skills-teaching camp that was designed to give each athlete a solid foundation in the football fundamentals needed to excel at their position. It was for children ages 7-16.

While that was a great event for the youth in the area, Jacobs had Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold participating. The two guys crossed paths with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Ingold grew up in Green Bay, so it was easy for him to give back to the community.

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold here helping out (and competing) at Josh Jacobs’ youth camp. Ingold grew up in Green Bay and was teammates with Jacobs on the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/briJfDAxyd — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 27, 2025

Alec Ingold Joined Josh Jacobs for Youth Camp in Green Bay

Ingold went to Bay Port High School before going to the University of Wisconsin. He's used to being in the area, and Jacobs made a great call to get him to come.

Even though Jacobs has only been in Green Bay, he's making a big impact off the field. Feeding into the next generation goes a long way and is something these kids can always look back on.

While doing this off the field, the Alabama product made his presence felt on the field in a big way in 2024. He ranked sixth in the NFL in both carries (301) and rushing yards (1,329) while being fourth in rushing touchdowns (15).

Jacobs is a true bellcow in the backfield and wears down defenses as the game goes on. He's ready to have another top-notch campaign in 2025 and will start gearing up next month.

Even though football is right around the corner, Jacobs held a fantastic event, and getting Ingold to come was just the cherry on top.

